why Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $16.67

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [NYSE: TDS] slipped around -0.16 points on Thuesday, while shares priced at $11.95 at the close of the session, down -1.32%. The company report on March 1, 2023 that TDS and UScellular to present at investor conferences.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) and United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) are attending the following conferences.

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom ConferenceWebcast on March 8, 2023 at 4:30 pm ETDouglas W. Chambers, UScellular executive vice president, chief financial officer, and treasurer; Michelle Brukwicki, TDS Telecom senior vice president of finance & chief financial officer; and Julie Mathews, TDS director – investor relations, will attend. The presentation will be webcast both live and on-demand.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.57M shares, TDS reached a trading volume of 2666153 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDS shares is $16.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on TDS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.29.

How has TDS stock performed recently?

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.23. With this latest performance, TDS shares dropped by -10.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.56 for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.90, while it was recorded at 12.24 for the last single week of trading, and 14.16 for the last 200 days.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.79 and a Gross Margin at +35.45. Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.15.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.42.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Insider trade positions for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS]

There are presently around $1,264 million, or 97.30% of TDS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TDS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,272,593, which is approximately 4.821% of the company’s market cap and around 7.02% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 17,042,997 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $203.66 million in TDS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $145.56 million in TDS stock with ownership of nearly 2.449% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Telephone and Data Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 141 institutional holders increased their position in Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [NYSE:TDS] by around 16,204,804 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 7,055,099 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 82,531,592 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,791,495 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TDS stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,232,034 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 1,291,028 shares during the same period.