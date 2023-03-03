why Genuine Parts Company [GPC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $174.89

Genuine Parts Company [NYSE: GPC] jumped around 0.62 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $170.93 at the close of the session, up 0.36%. The company report on February 23, 2023 that Genuine Parts Company Reports Results For the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights.

Genuine Parts Company stock is now -1.49% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GPC Stock saw the intraday high of $171.10 and lowest of $166.85 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 187.73, which means current price is +6.85% above from all time high which was touched on 02/27/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 963.10K shares, GPC reached a trading volume of 2607727 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Genuine Parts Company [GPC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPC shares is $174.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPC stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Genuine Parts Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Genuine Parts Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $142, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on GPC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genuine Parts Company is set at 3.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPC in the course of the last twelve months was 38.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has GPC stock performed recently?

Genuine Parts Company [GPC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.91. With this latest performance, GPC shares gained by 1.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.97 for Genuine Parts Company [GPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 171.68, while it was recorded at 175.05 for the last single week of trading, and 159.64 for the last 200 days.

Genuine Parts Company [GPC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Genuine Parts Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Genuine Parts Company [GPC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Genuine Parts Company go to 4.60%.

Insider trade positions for Genuine Parts Company [GPC]

There are presently around $19,401 million, or 82.40% of GPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,747,982, which is approximately -0.07% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,230,609 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.09 billion in GPC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.2 billion in GPC stock with ownership of nearly -7.587% of the company’s market capitalization.

572 institutional holders increased their position in Genuine Parts Company [NYSE:GPC] by around 6,190,028 shares. Additionally, 464 investors decreased positions by around 5,641,019 shares, while 212 investors held positions by with 101,672,060 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 113,503,107 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPC stock had 171 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,085,768 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 892,816 shares during the same period.