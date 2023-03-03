Wells Fargo slashes price target on American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] – find out why.

American Electric Power Company Inc. [NASDAQ: AEP] price surged by 1.89 percent to reach at $1.63. The company report on March 1, 2023 that AEP NAMES MARSH VICE PRESIDENT OF SAFETY AND HEALTH.

American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) has named Michelle Marsh vice president, Safety and Health, effective March 4.

In this role, she will be responsible for leading the development and implementation of strategic initiatives designed to strengthen AEP’s safety culture and performance. She will report to Chris Beam, executive vice president, Energy Services.

A sum of 2548818 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.90M shares. American Electric Power Company Inc. shares reached a high of $88.19 and dropped to a low of $85.85 until finishing in the latest session at $87.99.

The one-year AEP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.39. The average equity rating for AEP stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEP shares is $104.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for American Electric Power Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $100 to $102. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2023, representing the official price target for American Electric Power Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $101 to $98, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on AEP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Electric Power Company Inc. is set at 1.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEP in the course of the last twelve months was 12.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

AEP Stock Performance Analysis:

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.00. With this latest performance, AEP shares dropped by -6.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.17 for American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.97, while it was recorded at 88.56 for the last single week of trading, and 94.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Electric Power Company Inc. Fundamentals:

American Electric Power Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

AEP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Electric Power Company Inc. go to 6.10%.

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $34,351 million, or 75.70% of AEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,176,777, which is approximately 1.338% of the company’s market cap and around 0.03% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 42,184,426 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.71 billion in AEP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.47 billion in AEP stock with ownership of nearly -2.343% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Electric Power Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 737 institutional holders increased their position in American Electric Power Company Inc. [NASDAQ:AEP] by around 31,892,894 shares. Additionally, 525 investors decreased positions by around 26,110,294 shares, while 254 investors held positions by with 332,388,268 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 390,391,456 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEP stock had 170 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,760,459 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 3,782,791 shares during the same period.