Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NASDAQ: NNDM] jumped around 0.15 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $3.11 at the close of the session, up 5.07%. The company report on February 23, 2023 that Nano Dimension Urges Shareholders to Disregard Proxy Voting Materials Issued by Murchinson Ltd.

Company Will Inform Shareholders If and When a Valid and Duly Called Shareholder Meeting Will be Held.

Nano Dimension Ltd. stock is now 35.22% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NNDM Stock saw the intraday high of $3.11 and lowest of $2.92 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.98, which means current price is +37.00% from all time high which was touched on 03/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.99M shares, NNDM reached a trading volume of 2605125 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]?

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Nano Dimension Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nano Dimension Ltd. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for NNDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65.

How has NNDM stock performed recently?

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.51. With this latest performance, NNDM shares gained by 12.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NNDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.69 for Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.62, while it was recorded at 2.95 for the last single week of trading, and 2.77 for the last 200 days.

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] shares currently have an operating margin of -791.38 and a Gross Margin at -48.63. Nano Dimension Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1913.44.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.33.

Nano Dimension Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 33.90 and a Current Ratio set at 34.50.

Insider trade positions for Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]

There are presently around $202 million, or 23.90% of NNDM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NNDM stocks are: MURCHINSON LTD. with ownership of 10,477,279, which is approximately 1.184% of the company’s market cap and around 0.83% of the total institutional ownership; ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP, holding 7,916,696 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.62 million in NNDM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $21.5 million in NNDM stock with ownership of nearly 44.052% of the company’s market capitalization.

62 institutional holders increased their position in Nano Dimension Ltd. [NASDAQ:NNDM] by around 9,968,765 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 5,455,096 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 49,610,678 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,034,539 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NNDM stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 758,833 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 2,306,129 shares during the same period.