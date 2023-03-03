VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] moved down -3.64: Why It’s Important

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VTGN] closed the trading session at $0.17 on 03/02/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.1655, while the highest price level was $0.1787. The company report on March 2, 2023 that Vistagen to Present at Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference.

Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Shawn Singh, will present and host one-on-one meetings at the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference taking place March 6 – 8, 2023 in Boston, MA.

Cowen Health Care Conference DetailsPresentation Date and Time: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 12:50 p.m. Eastern TimeLocation: Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston, MA.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 64.27 percent and weekly performance of -9.52 percent. The stock has been moved at -3.20 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -34.62 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 22.61 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.75M shares, VTGN reached to a volume of 2414427 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]:

William Blair have made an estimate for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2022, representing the official price target for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

VTGN stock trade performance evaluation

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.52. With this latest performance, VTGN shares dropped by -34.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.32 for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1740, while it was recorded at 0.1751 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3501 for the last 200 days.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -4308.68 and a Gross Margin at +26.49. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4307.19.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.22.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7 million, or 28.90% of VTGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTGN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,267,968, which is approximately 4.903% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 6,162,771 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.04 million in VTGN stocks shares; and GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP, currently with $0.86 million in VTGN stock with ownership of nearly -2.431% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VTGN] by around 2,737,378 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 18,346,458 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 19,801,192 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,885,028 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTGN stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 350,676 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 10,258,826 shares during the same period.