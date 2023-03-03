Victoria’s Secret & Co. [VSCO] Revenue clocked in at $6.50 billion, up 5.51% YTD: What’s Next?

Victoria’s Secret & Co. [NYSE: VSCO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.08% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.02%. The company report on March 2, 2023 that Victoria’s Secret & Co. Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Fourth quarter 2022 diluted EPS of $2.10.

Fourth quarter 2022 adjusted diluted EPS of $2.47 exceeded guidance.

Over the last 12 months, VSCO stock dropped by -25.88%. The one-year Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.35. The average equity rating for VSCO stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.11 billion, with 81.00 million shares outstanding and 72.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, VSCO stock reached a trading volume of 2932074 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Victoria’s Secret & Co. [VSCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VSCO shares is $48.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VSCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $51 to $43. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Cowen analysts kept a Market Perform rating on VSCO stock. On July 13, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for VSCO shares from 55 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Victoria’s Secret & Co. is set at 1.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for VSCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for VSCO in the course of the last twelve months was 182.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

VSCO Stock Performance Analysis:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. [VSCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.02. With this latest performance, VSCO shares dropped by -10.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VSCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.68 for Victoria’s Secret & Co. [VSCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.21, while it was recorded at 38.92 for the last single week of trading, and 37.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Victoria’s Secret & Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Victoria’s Secret & Co. [VSCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.82 and a Gross Margin at +40.68. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.52.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 112.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.07.

Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

VSCO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VSCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Victoria’s Secret & Co. go to -7.70%.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. [VSCO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,767 million, or 93.40% of VSCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VSCO stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 12,123,420, which is approximately 14.578% of the company’s market cap and around 10.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,268,823 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $274.4 million in VSCO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $268.68 million in VSCO stock with ownership of nearly -0.627% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Victoria’s Secret & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. [NYSE:VSCO] by around 6,761,741 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 6,909,111 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 59,614,219 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,285,071 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VSCO stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,910,389 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,341,201 shares during the same period.