Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] moved up 4.47: Why It’s Important

Veeva Systems Inc. [NYSE: VEEV] closed the trading session at $173.56 on 03/02/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $168.16, while the highest price level was $178.87. The company report on March 1, 2023 that Veeva Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Results.

Fiscal Year 2023 Total Revenues of $2,155.1M, up 16% Year Over Year; Q4 Total Revenues of $563.4M, up 16% Year Over Year.

Fiscal Year 2023 Subscription Services Revenues of $1,733.0M, up 17% Year Over Year; Q4 Subscription Services Revenues of $460.2M, up 16% Year Over Year.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.55 percent and weekly performance of 1.78 percent. The stock has been moved at -14.15 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.76 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.87 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, VEEV reached to a volume of 2655107 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VEEV shares is $208.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VEEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Veeva Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2023, representing the official price target for Veeva Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $184, while Cowen analysts kept a Market Perform rating on VEEV stock. On December 02, 2022, analysts increased their price target for VEEV shares from 205 to 220.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Veeva Systems Inc. is set at 5.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for VEEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for VEEV in the course of the last twelve months was 36.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.90.

VEEV stock trade performance evaluation

Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.78. With this latest performance, VEEV shares gained by 1.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VEEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.63 for Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 167.53, while it was recorded at 167.24 for the last single week of trading, and 181.18 for the last 200 days.

Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.31 and a Gross Margin at +72.03. Veeva Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.09.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.46.

Veeva Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VEEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Veeva Systems Inc. go to 12.65%.

Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $22,136 million, or 93.10% of VEEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VEEV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,535,591, which is approximately 1.812% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 9,942,231 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.73 billion in VEEV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.51 billion in VEEV stock with ownership of nearly -5.705% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Veeva Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 381 institutional holders increased their position in Veeva Systems Inc. [NYSE:VEEV] by around 15,162,360 shares. Additionally, 331 investors decreased positions by around 14,738,860 shares, while 119 investors held positions by with 97,640,811 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 127,542,031 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VEEV stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,229,685 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 653,717 shares during the same period.