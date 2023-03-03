Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] Stock trading around $0.87 per share: What’s Next?

Vaxart Inc. [NASDAQ: VXRT] traded at a high on 03/02/23, posting a 12.51 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.87. The company report on February 14, 2023 that Vaxart Doses First Subject in the Phase 2 Clinical Trial of its Bivalent Norovirus Candidate.

Study to evaluate safety and immunogenicity of oral norovirus vaccine in healthy adults.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4618430 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Vaxart Inc. stands at 10.43% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.33%.

The market cap for VXRT stock reached $124.17 million, with 131.25 million shares outstanding and 130.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.71M shares, VXRT reached a trading volume of 4618430 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vaxart Inc. [VXRT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VXRT shares is $6.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VXRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Vaxart Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Vaxart Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $9, while B. Riley Securities kept a Neutral rating on VXRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vaxart Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for VXRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 620.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81.

How has VXRT stock performed recently?

Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.55. With this latest performance, VXRT shares dropped by -19.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VXRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.03 for Vaxart Inc. [VXRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9842, while it was recorded at 0.8022 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2982 for the last 200 days.

Vaxart Inc. [VXRT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Vaxart Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

Insider trade positions for Vaxart Inc. [VXRT]

There are presently around $39 million, or 39.50% of VXRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VXRT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,858,225, which is approximately -2.796% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,019,507 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.11 million in VXRT stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $2.29 million in VXRT stock with ownership of nearly 217.055% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vaxart Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Vaxart Inc. [NASDAQ:VXRT] by around 12,795,947 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 19,335,207 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 12,235,631 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,366,785 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VXRT stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,127,039 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 2,560,572 shares during the same period.