UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC] Stock trading around $4.80 per share: What’s Next?

UWM Holdings Corporation [NYSE: UWMC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.35% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.94%. The company report on March 1, 2023 that UWM Holdings Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2022 Results.

UWM Remains America’s #1 Overall Mortgage Lender in the Fourth QuarterFourth Quarter Loan Origination Volume of $25.1 billion, including Purchase Volume of $21.7 billion$931.9 million in FY 2022 Net Income.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) (the “Company”), the publicly traded indirect parent of United Wholesale Mortgage (“UWM”), today announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. For the second consecutive quarter, UWM is the number one overall mortgage lender in the U.S. Total loan origination volume for the fourth quarter was $25.1 billion, of which $21.7 billion was purchase volume. The Company’s net income for 2022 was $931.9 million and diluted earnings per share was $0.45. For 4Q22, the Company reported a net loss of $62.5 million, inclusive of a $150.8 million decline in fair value of MSRs, and diluted loss per share of $(0.03).

Over the last 12 months, UWMC stock rose by 3.90%. The one-year UWM Holdings Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -30.43. The average equity rating for UWMC stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.76 billion, with 1.59 billion shares outstanding and 88.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, UWMC stock reached a trading volume of 2850988 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UWMC shares is $3.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UWMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for UWM Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2023, representing the official price target for UWM Holdings Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.50, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Underperform rating on UWMC stock. On August 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for UWMC shares from 3.75 to 3.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UWM Holdings Corporation is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for UWMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for UWMC in the course of the last twelve months was 1.71.

UWMC Stock Performance Analysis:

UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.94. With this latest performance, UWMC shares gained by 4.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UWMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.59 for UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.11, while it was recorded at 4.43 for the last single week of trading, and 3.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into UWM Holdings Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +69.79 and a Gross Margin at +93.90. UWM Holdings Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.86.

UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $178 million, or 32.50% of UWMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UWMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,528,147, which is approximately 1.921% of the company’s market cap and around 4.41% of the total institutional ownership; PLATINUM EQUITY, LLC, holding 4,894,101 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.49 million in UWMC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $22.41 million in UWMC stock with ownership of nearly 41.103% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UWM Holdings Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in UWM Holdings Corporation [NYSE:UWMC] by around 5,486,591 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 3,984,361 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 27,624,108 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,095,060 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UWMC stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,439,339 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,545,771 shares during the same period.