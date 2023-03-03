UiPath Inc. [PATH] Stock trading around $15.14 per share: What’s Next?

UiPath Inc. [NYSE: PATH] surged by $0.56 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $15.175 during the day while it closed the day at $15.14. The company report on February 28, 2023 that UiPath Named a Leader in RPA by Independent Research Firm.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Results rank UiPath highest in Current Offering, Strategy, and Market Presence categories in independent analyst report.

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Robotic Process Automation, Q1 2023*. The company received the highest score in each of the three categories among the 15 vendors evaluated: Current Offering, Strategy, and Market Presence.

UiPath Inc. stock has also gained 0.33% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PATH stock has inclined by 28.63% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -7.96% and gained 19.12% year-on date.

The market cap for PATH stock reached $8.61 billion, with 550.16 million shares outstanding and 415.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.70M shares, PATH reached a trading volume of 4193839 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about UiPath Inc. [PATH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PATH shares is $17.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PATH stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for UiPath Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $17 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2022, representing the official price target for UiPath Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $32 to $15, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on PATH stock. On September 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PATH shares from 40 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UiPath Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for PATH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.95.

PATH stock trade performance evaluation

UiPath Inc. [PATH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.33. With this latest performance, PATH shares dropped by -1.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PATH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.74 for UiPath Inc. [PATH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.32, while it was recorded at 14.79 for the last single week of trading, and 15.50 for the last 200 days.

UiPath Inc. [PATH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UiPath Inc. [PATH] shares currently have an operating margin of -56.14 and a Gross Margin at +80.91. UiPath Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.91.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -94.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.57.

UiPath Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for UiPath Inc. [PATH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PATH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UiPath Inc. go to 31.68%.

UiPath Inc. [PATH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,744 million, or 63.80% of PATH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PATH stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 44,054,842, which is approximately -4.403% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,925,944 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $437.94 million in PATH stocks shares; and SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $413.23 million in PATH stock with ownership of nearly -6.506% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UiPath Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 184 institutional holders increased their position in UiPath Inc. [NYSE:PATH] by around 30,920,225 shares. Additionally, 149 investors decreased positions by around 31,009,977 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 251,427,894 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 313,358,096 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PATH stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,624,805 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 10,532,855 shares during the same period.