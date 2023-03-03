TD Securities slashes price target on Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] – find out why.

Nutrien Ltd. [NYSE: NTR] closed the trading session at $82.55 on 03/02/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $77.92, while the highest price level was $82.905. The company report on March 2, 2023 that Nutrien Ag Solutions Grows Commitment to Safety and Sustainability with Samsara’s Connected Operations Cloud.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Samsara Inc. (“Samsara”) (NYSE: IOT) today announced that the Samsara Connected Operations™ Cloud was selected by Nutrien Ag Solutions, the world’s largest agriculture inputs and services providers. Nutrien Ag Solutions leverages Samsara’s Video-Based Safety and Vehicle Telematics solutions to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of its operations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230302005111/en/.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.04 percent and weekly performance of 6.23 percent. The stock has been moved at -12.22 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.29 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.11 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, NTR reached to a volume of 2616724 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTR shares is $97.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Nutrien Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Nutrien Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on NTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nutrien Ltd. is set at 2.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTR in the course of the last twelve months was 26.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

NTR stock trade performance evaluation

Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.23. With this latest performance, NTR shares dropped by -0.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.37 for Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.30, while it was recorded at 78.71 for the last single week of trading, and 82.99 for the last 200 days.

Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.01 and a Gross Margin at +40.71. Nutrien Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.22.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.55.

Nutrien Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nutrien Ltd. go to -4.93%.

Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $27,593 million, or 69.38% of NTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTR stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 24,768,975, which is approximately -2.427% of the company’s market cap and around 0.03% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 21,985,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.81 billion in NTR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.49 billion in NTR stock with ownership of nearly -1.501% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nutrien Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 289 institutional holders increased their position in Nutrien Ltd. [NYSE:NTR] by around 23,782,401 shares. Additionally, 420 investors decreased positions by around 31,682,576 shares, while 126 investors held positions by with 278,797,927 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 334,262,904 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTR stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,750,592 shares, while 123 institutional investors sold positions of 4,729,438 shares during the same period.