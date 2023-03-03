Stagwell Inc. [STGW] stock Initiated by Rosenblatt analyst, price target now $10

Stagwell Inc. [NASDAQ: STGW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 11.63% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.54%. The company report on March 2, 2023 that STAGWELL INC. (NASDAQ: STGW) REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

FY22 Revenue rises to record $2.7B following sixth-consecutive quarter of double-digit growth; company doubles stock buyback program to $250M.

FY22 Pro Forma revenue growth of 21%; 16% in Q4.

Over the last 12 months, STGW stock rose by 2.16%. The one-year Stagwell Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.62. The average equity rating for STGW stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.26 billion, with 295.17 million shares outstanding and 127.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 363.27K shares, STGW stock reached a trading volume of 3156200 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Stagwell Inc. [STGW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STGW shares is $11.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STGW stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Stagwell Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Stagwell Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Stephens analysts kept a Overweight rating on STGW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stagwell Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for STGW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for STGW in the course of the last twelve months was 11.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

STGW Stock Performance Analysis:

Stagwell Inc. [STGW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.54. With this latest performance, STGW shares gained by 7.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STGW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.90 for Stagwell Inc. [STGW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.79, while it was recorded at 6.99 for the last single week of trading, and 6.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Stagwell Inc. Fundamentals:

Stagwell Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

STGW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STGW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stagwell Inc. go to 6.00%.

Stagwell Inc. [STGW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $834 million, or 91.20% of STGW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STGW stocks are: STAGWELL GROUP LLC with ownership of 26,502,414, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 20,965,405 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $158.92 million in STGW stocks shares; and HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $129.5 million in STGW stock with ownership of nearly -1.655% of the company’s market capitalization.

60 institutional holders increased their position in Stagwell Inc. [NASDAQ:STGW] by around 2,525,734 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 4,767,782 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 102,714,206 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 110,007,722 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STGW stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 566,299 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 685,312 shares during the same period.