Societal CDMO Inc. [SCTL] fell -15.77% so far this year. What now?

Societal CDMO Inc. [NASDAQ: SCTL] loss -12.85% on the last trading session, reaching $1.25 price per share at the time. The company report on March 1, 2023 that Societal CDMO Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

Recorded Q4 Revenue of $24.3 Million, a 9% Increase Compared to Prior Year Period.

Clinical Trial Materials Development Business Grew by 58% in 2022; Significantly Expanded and Diversified Customer Base.

Societal CDMO Inc. represents 56.67 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $106.80 million with the latest information. SCTL stock price has been found in the range of $1.19 to $1.37.

If compared to the average trading volume of 155.27K shares, SCTL reached a trading volume of 3342037 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Societal CDMO Inc. [SCTL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCTL shares is $4.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCTL stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Societal CDMO Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCTL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

Trading performance analysis for SCTL stock

Societal CDMO Inc. [SCTL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.04. With this latest performance, SCTL shares dropped by -3.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCTL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.66 for Societal CDMO Inc. [SCTL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3895, while it was recorded at 1.4130 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2693 for the last 200 days.

Societal CDMO Inc. [SCTL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Societal CDMO Inc. [SCTL] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.15 and a Gross Margin at +24.93. Societal CDMO Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.09.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.62.

Societal CDMO Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Societal CDMO Inc. [SCTL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCTL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Societal CDMO Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Societal CDMO Inc. [SCTL]

There are presently around $60 million, or 53.90% of SCTL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SCTL stocks are: AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 8,846,052, which is approximately 57.692% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; FIRST LIGHT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 8,571,870 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.76 million in SCTL stocks shares; and COWEN PRIME ADVISORS LLC, currently with $5.41 million in SCTL stock with ownership of nearly 34.368% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Societal CDMO Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Societal CDMO Inc. [NASDAQ:SCTL] by around 24,641,182 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 642,463 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 22,504,554 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,788,199 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SCTL stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,629,942 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 553,829 shares during the same period.