Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM] Revenue clocked in at $8.66 billion, up 7.78% YTD: What’s Next?

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [NYSE: SQM] closed the trading session at $86.05 on 03/02/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $80.41, while the highest price level was $86.78. The company report on March 2, 2023 that SQM REPORTS EARNINGS FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022.

Highlights.

SQM reported net income(1) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 of US$3,906.3 million compared to US$585.5 million for the same period the year before. Earnings per share totaled US$13.68 for the first twelve months ended December 31, 2022, significantly higher than the US$2.05 reported for the same period of 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.78 percent and weekly performance of -1.66 percent. The stock has been moved at -15.93 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -11.78 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.01 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.47M shares, SQM reached to a volume of 2874457 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SQM shares is $111.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SQM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $58 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $102, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on SQM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. is set at 3.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for SQM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for SQM in the course of the last twelve months was 17.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

SQM stock trade performance evaluation

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.66. With this latest performance, SQM shares dropped by -11.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SQM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.82 for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.50, while it was recorded at 87.81 for the last single week of trading, and 93.70 for the last 200 days.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.85 and a Gross Margin at +38.12. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.45.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.16.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SQM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. go to 14.70%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,168 million, or 40.80% of SQM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SQM stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 7,332,041, which is approximately 3.749% of the company’s market cap and around 72.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,918,108 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $251.1 million in SQM stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $168.66 million in SQM stock with ownership of nearly -31.932% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 183 institutional holders increased their position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [NYSE:SQM] by around 7,408,487 shares. Additionally, 180 investors decreased positions by around 11,986,472 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 29,036,702 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,431,661 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SQM stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,297,756 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 2,785,473 shares during the same period.