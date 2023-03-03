Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN] is -4.17% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sesen Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: SESN] closed the trading session at $0.58 on 03/02/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.58, while the highest price level was $0.6449. The company report on March 2, 2023 that Sesen Bio Stockholders Approve Merger with Carisma Therapeutics.

Declares Special Dividend in the Aggregate of $75 Million.

Approximately 88% Voted in Favor of the Merger at the Special Meeting.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.17 percent and weekly performance of -1.08 percent. The stock has been moved at -14.10 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.53 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.30 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, SESN reached to a volume of 4784837 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Sesen Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2019, representing the official price target for Sesen Bio Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sesen Bio Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for SESN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87.

SESN stock trade performance evaluation

Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.08. With this latest performance, SESN shares dropped by -5.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SESN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.55 for Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5897, while it was recorded at 0.5838 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6113 for the last 200 days.

Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN] shares currently have an operating margin of -106.09 and a Gross Margin at +99.68. Sesen Bio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.27.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.13.

Sesen Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $19 million, or 12.90% of SESN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SESN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,854,300, which is approximately 0.039% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BML CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 8,227,969 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.8 million in SESN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.54 million in SESN stock with ownership of nearly -37.528% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sesen Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Sesen Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:SESN] by around 9,773,384 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 3,140,387 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 19,613,330 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,527,101 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SESN stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,886,264 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 814,360 shares during the same period.