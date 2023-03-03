Repay Holdings Corporation [RPAY] Stock trading around $7.73 per share: What’s Next?

Repay Holdings Corporation [NASDAQ: RPAY] loss -4.57% or -0.37 points to close at $7.73 with a heavy trading volume of 2418501 shares. The company report on March 1, 2023 that REPAY Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

Q4 2022 Gross Profit Growth of 22% Year-over-Year with Strong Margins.

Provides 2023 Outlook for Continued Solid Organic Gross Profit Growth.

It opened the trading session at $7.50, the shares rose to $8.02 and dropped to $7.24, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RPAY points out that the company has recorded -17.85% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -77.29% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 805.90K shares, RPAY reached to a volume of 2418501 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Repay Holdings Corporation [RPAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RPAY shares is $12.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RPAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Repay Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette dropped their target price from $21 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Repay Holdings Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $13, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on RPAY stock. On July 22, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for RPAY shares from 20 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Repay Holdings Corporation is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for RPAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for RPAY in the course of the last twelve months was 11.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for RPAY stock

Repay Holdings Corporation [RPAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.56. With this latest performance, RPAY shares dropped by -20.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RPAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.16 for Repay Holdings Corporation [RPAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.82, while it was recorded at 8.26 for the last single week of trading, and 9.59 for the last 200 days.

Repay Holdings Corporation [RPAY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Repay Holdings Corporation [RPAY] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.90 and a Gross Margin at +33.79. Repay Holdings Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.57.

Repay Holdings Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Repay Holdings Corporation [RPAY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RPAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Repay Holdings Corporation go to 7.44%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Repay Holdings Corporation [RPAY]

There are presently around $593 million, or 88.30% of RPAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RPAY stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 7,727,003, which is approximately 7.15% of the company’s market cap and around 4.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,648,389 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $59.12 million in RPAY stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $40.12 million in RPAY stock with ownership of nearly -46.712% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Repay Holdings Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in Repay Holdings Corporation [NASDAQ:RPAY] by around 17,064,129 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 21,248,228 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 38,445,771 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,758,128 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RPAY stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,328,897 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 9,452,090 shares during the same period.