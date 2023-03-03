Redburn lifts E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [NYSE: ETWO] loss -1.45% on the last trading session, reaching $6.10 price per share at the time. The company report on February 28, 2023 that E2open Appoints Jennifer Grafton as General Counsel.

Laura Fese to retire after six years at the company.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), the connected supply chain SaaS platform with the largest multi-enterprise network, announces the appointment of Jennifer Grafton as executive vice president, general counsel and secretary, succeeding Laura L. Fese, who is retiring from e2open effective March 1, 2023.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. represents 302.28 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.89 billion with the latest information. ETWO stock price has been found in the range of $6.05 to $6.26.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, ETWO reached a trading volume of 2016962 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETWO shares is $7.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETWO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 21, 2022, representing the official price target for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5.50, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Underperform rating on ETWO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETWO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETWO in the course of the last twelve months was 102.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for ETWO stock

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.49. With this latest performance, ETWO shares dropped by -11.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.28 for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.19, while it was recorded at 6.09 for the last single week of trading, and 6.62 for the last 200 days.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.61 and a Gross Margin at +36.71. E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.95.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.59.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETWO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. go to 34.01%.

An analysis of insider ownership at E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]

There are presently around $2,104 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETWO stocks are: INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 49,831,007, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FRANCISCO PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 38,688,552 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $236.0 million in ETWO stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $190.17 million in ETWO stock with ownership of nearly -0.539% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [NYSE:ETWO] by around 33,005,774 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 16,528,215 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 295,312,230 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 344,846,219 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETWO stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,211,497 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,201,515 shares during the same period.