Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX] Is Currently 0.51 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [NYSE: DGX] surged by $0.71 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $140.06 during the day while it closed the day at $139.71. The company report on March 2, 2023 that Quest Provides No-Cost Laboratory Testing to Underserved Communities in Dallas.

Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated stock has also loss -1.92% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DGX stock has declined by -6.24% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 10.64% and lost -10.69% year-on date.

The market cap for DGX stock reached $15.82 billion, with 113.00 million shares outstanding and 110.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, DGX reached a trading volume of 3140815 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DGX shares is $150.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DGX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $145 to $125. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $142, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on DGX stock. On April 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DGX shares from 175 to 140.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is set at 2.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for DGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for DGX in the course of the last twelve months was 15.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

DGX stock trade performance evaluation

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.92. With this latest performance, DGX shares dropped by -5.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.56 for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 148.00, while it was recorded at 139.14 for the last single week of trading, and 139.26 for the last 200 days.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.41 and a Gross Margin at +33.87. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.53.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.12.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DGX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated go to -7.74%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,897 million, or 95.00% of DGX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DGX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,973,339, which is approximately -1.297% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,391,670 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.73 billion in DGX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $818.51 million in DGX stock with ownership of nearly -2.071% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 417 institutional holders increased their position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [NYSE:DGX] by around 5,702,383 shares. Additionally, 368 investors decreased positions by around 9,847,538 shares, while 160 investors held positions by with 83,919,459 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,469,380 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DGX stock had 137 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,514,102 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 944,052 shares during the same period.