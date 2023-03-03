Piper Sandler lifts Veradigm Inc. [MDRX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Veradigm Inc. [NASDAQ: MDRX] price plunged by -12.76 percent to reach at -$2.12.

A sum of 3386213 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.15M shares. Veradigm Inc. shares reached a high of $16.09 and dropped to a low of $14.17 until finishing in the latest session at $14.49.

The one-year MDRX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.55. The average equity rating for MDRX stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Veradigm Inc. [MDRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDRX shares is $21.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Veradigm Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Veradigm Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $22 to $23, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on MDRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Veradigm Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDRX in the course of the last twelve months was 10.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

MDRX Stock Performance Analysis:

Veradigm Inc. [MDRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.16. With this latest performance, MDRX shares dropped by -17.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.73 for Veradigm Inc. [MDRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.67, while it was recorded at 16.30 for the last single week of trading, and 16.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Veradigm Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Veradigm Inc. [MDRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.79 and a Gross Margin at +38.28. Veradigm Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.91.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.02.

Veradigm Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

MDRX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Veradigm Inc. go to 8.00%.

Veradigm Inc. [MDRX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,627 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDRX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,902,942, which is approximately 0.378% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,550,569 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $196.35 million in MDRX stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $134.43 million in MDRX stock with ownership of nearly 0.12% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Veradigm Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in Veradigm Inc. [NASDAQ:MDRX] by around 5,496,297 shares. Additionally, 159 investors decreased positions by around 12,015,551 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 94,759,048 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 112,270,896 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDRX stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,910,567 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 3,599,170 shares during the same period.