Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] gain 18.58% so far this year. What now?

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE: PK] slipped around -0.01 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $13.98 at the close of the session, down -0.07%. The company report on February 22, 2023 that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock is now 18.58% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PK Stock saw the intraday high of $14.08 and lowest of $13.80 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 20.34, which means current price is +23.44% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.33M shares, PK reached a trading volume of 2759068 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PK shares is $16.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PK stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $20 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on August 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $21 to $18, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on PK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for PK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for PK in the course of the last twelve months was 13.35.

How has PK stock performed recently?

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.22. With this latest performance, PK shares dropped by -4.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.84 for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.20, while it was recorded at 13.93 for the last single week of trading, and 13.81 for the last 200 days.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.32 and a Gross Margin at +16.95. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.48.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.66.

Insider trade positions for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]

There are presently around $2,883 million, or 92.70% of PK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,646,266, which is approximately 2.269% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,935,261 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $418.5 million in PK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $179.41 million in PK stock with ownership of nearly 2.24% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 161 institutional holders increased their position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE:PK] by around 23,806,451 shares. Additionally, 151 investors decreased positions by around 22,186,176 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 160,212,573 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 206,205,200 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PK stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,793,708 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 5,211,692 shares during the same period.