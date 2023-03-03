Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR] Revenue clocked in at $3.96 billion, up 90.65% YTD: What’s Next?

Oscar Health Inc. [NYSE: OSCR] slipped around -0.39 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $4.69 at the close of the session, down -7.68%. The company report on February 15, 2023 that Oscar Health, Inc. to Present at the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference.

Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) (NYSE: OSCR), the first health insurance company built on a full stack technology platform, today announced Co-Founder & CEO, Mario Schlosser, and CFO, Sid Sankaran, will present at the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference on Monday, March 6, 2023.

Oscar is expected to present at approximately 10:30 AM ET through a virtual webcast. The webcast link is as follows:.

Oscar Health Inc. stock is now 90.65% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OSCR Stock saw the intraday high of $5.03 and lowest of $4.66 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.52, which means current price is +96.23% above from all time high which was touched on 02/14/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, OSCR reached a trading volume of 3704746 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSCR shares is $5.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSCR stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Oscar Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Oscar Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $4.50, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on OSCR stock. On May 26, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for OSCR shares from 12 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oscar Health Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for OSCR in the course of the last twelve months was 5.15.

How has OSCR stock performed recently?

Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.50. With this latest performance, OSCR shares gained by 22.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.66 for Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.64, while it was recorded at 5.18 for the last single week of trading, and 4.44 for the last 200 days.

Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.88. Oscar Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.30.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.58.

Earnings analysis for Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OSCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oscar Health Inc. go to 75.90%.

Insider trade positions for Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR]

There are presently around $669 million, or 88.30% of OSCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OSCR stocks are: ALPHABET INC. with ownership of 24,042,864, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; SOUTHEASTERN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/TN/, holding 14,576,904 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $68.37 million in OSCR stocks shares; and GENERAL CATALYST GROUP MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $67.84 million in OSCR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

76 institutional holders increased their position in Oscar Health Inc. [NYSE:OSCR] by around 19,711,641 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 23,920,929 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 99,084,185 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,716,755 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OSCR stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,329,750 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,844,922 shares during the same period.