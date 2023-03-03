Organon & Co. [OGN] is -13.68% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Organon & Co. [NYSE: OGN] price plunged by -0.74 percent to reach at -$0.18. The company report on February 27, 2023 that Ahead of International Women’s Day, Organon Canada Spotlights the Importance of Supporting Women’s Equity While Highlighting the Cost of Not Investing in Their Health.

170 employees across Canada will receive paid time off and join 10,000 Organon employees worldwide in dedicating International Women’s Day toward investing in women’s health.

For far too long, women’s health issues have been underfunded, under researched and underserved. Leading up to International Women’s Day on March 8, Organon Canada, a subsidiary of Organon (NYSE: OGN), a global women’s health company, is challenging the healthcare ecosystem – along with academia, investors, policymakers, researchers and others – to consider the consequences of the growing health disparities that women are currently facing. In Canada, for the second consecutive year, the company is also providing its 170 employees with paid time off to shine a light and speak out in service of making women’s health a priority.

A sum of 2501005 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.14M shares. Organon & Co. shares reached a high of $24.20 and dropped to a low of $23.90 until finishing in the latest session at $24.11.

The one-year OGN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.67. The average equity rating for OGN stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Organon & Co. [OGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OGN shares is $32.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Organon & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $37 to $34. The new note on the price target was released on September 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Organon & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $40 to $37, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on OGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Organon & Co. is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for OGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for OGN in the course of the last twelve months was 21.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

OGN Stock Performance Analysis:

Organon & Co. [OGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.53. With this latest performance, OGN shares dropped by -19.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.57 for Organon & Co. [OGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.80, while it was recorded at 24.71 for the last single week of trading, and 29.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Organon & Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Organon & Co. [OGN] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.88 and a Gross Margin at +62.84. Organon & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.85.

Organon & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

OGN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Organon & Co. go to -2.00%.

Organon & Co. [OGN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,845 million, or 78.60% of OGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,471,695, which is approximately 4.106% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,387,716 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $395.11 million in OGN stocks shares; and MAWER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD., currently with $317.76 million in OGN stock with ownership of nearly 22.056% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Organon & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 351 institutional holders increased their position in Organon & Co. [NYSE:OGN] by around 20,566,632 shares. Additionally, 430 investors decreased positions by around 15,338,429 shares, while 134 investors held positions by with 165,050,358 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 200,955,419 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OGN stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,500,212 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 3,118,243 shares during the same period.