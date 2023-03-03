Natera Inc. [NTRA] Revenue clocked in at $776.00 million, up 40.58% YTD: What’s Next?

Natera Inc. [NASDAQ: NTRA] price surged by 4.03 percent to reach at $2.19. The company report on March 2, 2023 that Natera Announces Commercial Payor Coverage for Signatera™.

Pan-cancer policy from Blue Shield of California covers adjuvant, recurrence monitoring, and treatment monitoring.

Multi-cancer policy from BCBS of Louisiana covers CRC, Bladder, and IO monitoring.

A sum of 3387579 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.43M shares. Natera Inc. shares reached a high of $56.94 and dropped to a low of $52.83 until finishing in the latest session at $56.47.

The one-year NTRA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.34. The average equity rating for NTRA stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Natera Inc. [NTRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTRA shares is $72.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTRA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Natera Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Natera Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while Stephens analysts kept a Overweight rating on NTRA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Natera Inc. is set at 2.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.83.

NTRA Stock Performance Analysis:

Natera Inc. [NTRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.19. With this latest performance, NTRA shares gained by 31.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.39 for Natera Inc. [NTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.25, while it was recorded at 50.92 for the last single week of trading, and 43.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Natera Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Natera Inc. [NTRA] shares currently have an operating margin of -69.16 and a Gross Margin at +49.09. Natera Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -75.42.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -82.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.69.

Natera Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Natera Inc. [NTRA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,114 million, or 87.10% of NTRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,945,514, which is approximately 19.644% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 8,972,823 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $506.69 million in NTRA stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $350.27 million in NTRA stock with ownership of nearly 11.352% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Natera Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 180 institutional holders increased their position in Natera Inc. [NASDAQ:NTRA] by around 24,895,100 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 9,320,115 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 74,052,763 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,267,978 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTRA stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,425,243 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 4,565,522 shares during the same period.