MP Materials Corp. [MP] moved down -10.97: Why It’s Important

MP Materials Corp. [NYSE: MP] slipped around -3.93 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $31.89 at the close of the session, down -10.97%. The company report on February 23, 2023 that MP Materials Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Quarterly production and sales volumes climbed 2% and 12% year-over-year, respectively.

2022 production of 42,499 metric tons represents highest annual primary rare earth production in U.S. history.

MP Materials Corp. stock is now 31.34% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MP Stock saw the intraday high of $32.2365 and lowest of $30.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 60.19, which means current price is +34.78% above from all time high which was touched on 03/01/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.08M shares, MP reached a trading volume of 8924356 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MP Materials Corp. [MP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MP shares is $44.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MP stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for MP Materials Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 06, 2022, representing the official price target for MP Materials Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on MP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MP Materials Corp. is set at 1.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for MP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for MP in the course of the last twelve months was 75.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 17.30.

How has MP stock performed recently?

MP Materials Corp. [MP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.98. With this latest performance, MP shares dropped by -1.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.93 for MP Materials Corp. [MP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.12, while it was recorded at 34.36 for the last single week of trading, and 32.27 for the last 200 days.

MP Materials Corp. [MP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MP Materials Corp. [MP] shares currently have an operating margin of +62.22 and a Gross Margin at +78.76. MP Materials Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +54.79.

MP Materials Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.30 and a Current Ratio set at 18.20.

Earnings analysis for MP Materials Corp. [MP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MP Materials Corp. go to 27.32%.

Insider trade positions for MP Materials Corp. [MP]

There are presently around $3,671 million, or 65.30% of MP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MP stocks are: JHL CAPITAL GROUP LLC with ownership of 28,573,349, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; QVT FINANCIAL LP, holding 13,501,578 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $430.56 million in MP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $312.03 million in MP stock with ownership of nearly 8.993% of the company’s market capitalization.

232 institutional holders increased their position in MP Materials Corp. [NYSE:MP] by around 11,620,810 shares. Additionally, 164 investors decreased positions by around 8,280,120 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 95,225,208 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,126,138 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MP stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,007,232 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 3,529,275 shares during the same period.