Match Group Inc. [MTCH] Revenue clocked in at $3.19 billion, up 0.55% YTD: What’s Next?

Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MTCH] gained 0.24% on the last trading session, reaching $41.72 price per share at the time. The company report on March 1, 2023 that Match Group to Present at the New Street Research Online Dating Summit.

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) announced today that it will participate at the New Street Research Online Dating Summit on Tuesday, March 14. Fireside chats include:.

Faye Iosotaluno, COO of Tinder and Mark Van Ryswyk, CPO of Tinder, at 10:55 a.m. Eastern Time.

Match Group Inc. represents 281.31 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.30 billion with the latest information. MTCH stock price has been found in the range of $40.91 to $42.01.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.58M shares, MTCH reached a trading volume of 2778504 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTCH shares is $62.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTCH stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Match Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2023, representing the official price target for Match Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while New Street analysts kept a Buy rating on MTCH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Match Group Inc. is set at 1.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTCH in the course of the last twelve months was 24.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.40. With this latest performance, MTCH shares dropped by -22.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.66 for Match Group Inc. [MTCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.32, while it was recorded at 41.50 for the last single week of trading, and 56.01 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Match Group Inc. [MTCH] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.15 and a Gross Margin at +57.04. Match Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.42.

Match Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTCH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Match Group Inc. go to 16.55%.

There are presently around $11,229 million, or 97.60% of MTCH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTCH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 33,859,662, which is approximately 2.909% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 30,896,861 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.29 billion in MTCH stocks shares; and EDGEWOOD MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $662.49 million in MTCH stock with ownership of nearly -13.672% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Match Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 290 institutional holders increased their position in Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ:MTCH] by around 34,889,238 shares. Additionally, 342 investors decreased positions by around 31,305,345 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 202,950,693 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 269,145,276 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTCH stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,835,365 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 4,421,947 shares during the same period.