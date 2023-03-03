Market cap of UDR Inc. [UDR] reaches 14.04B – now what?

UDR Inc. [NYSE: UDR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.10% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.73%. The company report on March 2, 2023 that UDR to Participate in Citi Global Property CEO Conference.

UDR, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: UDR), a leading multifamily real estate investment trust and a GRESB 5 Star rated company for its sustainability leadership, announced today that Thomas W. Toomey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and the UDR Executive Team will host a roundtable discussion at the 2023 Citi Global Property CEO Conference in Hollywood, Florida, on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 3:40 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Company’s roundtable discussion will be made available as a webcast which can be accessed at https://kvgo.com/citi/udr-march-2023 as well as on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, ir.udr.com. A replay of the roundtable will be available for 30 days on the Company’s website. A copy of materials provided by the Company at the conference is available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, under “Presentations & Webcasts.”.

Over the last 12 months, UDR stock dropped by -22.46%. The one-year UDR Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.31. The average equity rating for UDR stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.04 billion, with 325.55 million shares outstanding and 323.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.43M shares, UDR stock reached a trading volume of 6700546 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on UDR Inc. [UDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UDR shares is $47.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for UDR Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $49 to $47. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2022, representing the official price target for UDR Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $55 to $46, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on UDR stock. On September 19, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for UDR shares from 48 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UDR Inc. is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for UDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for UDR in the course of the last twelve months was 44.54.

UDR Stock Performance Analysis:

UDR Inc. [UDR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.73. With this latest performance, UDR shares dropped by -1.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.46 for UDR Inc. [UDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.31, while it was recorded at 42.66 for the last single week of trading, and 43.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into UDR Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UDR Inc. [UDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.49 and a Gross Margin at +19.72. UDR Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.73.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.80.

UDR Inc. [UDR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,609 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UDR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 52,667,742, which is approximately 1.064% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,437,027 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.45 billion in UDR stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $1.32 billion in UDR stock with ownership of nearly -14.479% of the company’s market capitalization.

240 institutional holders increased their position in UDR Inc. [NYSE:UDR] by around 25,359,954 shares. Additionally, 196 investors decreased positions by around 23,028,599 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 274,790,966 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 323,179,519 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UDR stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,018,024 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 4,602,241 shares during the same period.