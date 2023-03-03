Market cap of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] reaches 6.37B – now what?

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [NYSE: OHI] closed the trading session at $27.05 on 03/02/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $26.56, while the highest price level was $27.18. The company report on February 2, 2023 that Omega Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Completed $103 Million in New Investments in Q4.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.22 percent and weekly performance of -0.07 percent. The stock has been moved at -16.31 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.12 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -10.07 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.26M shares, OHI reached to a volume of 2662293 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OHI shares is $29.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $35 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on OHI stock. On August 05, 2022, analysts increased their price target for OHI shares from 27 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for OHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26.

OHI stock trade performance evaluation

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.07. With this latest performance, OHI shares dropped by -8.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.90 for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.11, while it was recorded at 26.88 for the last single week of trading, and 29.93 for the last 200 days.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.93 and a Gross Margin at +60.57. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +48.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.48.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. go to -1.30%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,195 million, or 66.60% of OHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OHI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,382,537, which is approximately 0.635% of the company’s market cap and around 0.39% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,742,598 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $777.49 million in OHI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $356.68 million in OHI stock with ownership of nearly 2.215% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 283 institutional holders increased their position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [NYSE:OHI] by around 10,595,476 shares. Additionally, 189 investors decreased positions by around 8,096,433 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 136,375,498 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 155,067,407 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OHI stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,405,907 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 2,008,938 shares during the same period.