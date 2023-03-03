Market cap of BioRestorative Therapies Inc. [BRTX] reaches 13.57M – now what?

BioRestorative Therapies Inc. [NASDAQ: BRTX] jumped around 0.82 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $3.61 at the close of the session, up 29.39%. The company report on March 2, 2023 that BioRestorative Therapies Receives Notice of Allowance by the United States Patent and Trademark Office for a Patent Application Related to its ThermoStem® Program.

–Notice of allowance will be the third US patent to issue from this ThermoStem® family targeting obesity and metabolic disorders, including type 2 diabetes–.

BioRestorative Therapies Inc. stock is now 31.27% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BRTX Stock saw the intraday high of $4.3099 and lowest of $3.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.97, which means current price is +36.23% above from all time high which was touched on 03/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 14.98K shares, BRTX reached a trading volume of 34817459 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BioRestorative Therapies Inc. [BRTX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRTX shares is $10.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioRestorative Therapies Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 135.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.39.

How has BRTX stock performed recently?

BioRestorative Therapies Inc. [BRTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.57. With this latest performance, BRTX shares gained by 22.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.80 for BioRestorative Therapies Inc. [BRTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.96, while it was recorded at 2.95 for the last single week of trading, and 3.20 for the last 200 days.

BioRestorative Therapies Inc. [BRTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BioRestorative Therapies Inc. [BRTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -57191.03 and a Gross Margin at -346.10. BioRestorative Therapies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -96311.51.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -437.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -330.62.

BioRestorative Therapies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 23.50 and a Current Ratio set at 23.50.

Insider trade positions for BioRestorative Therapies Inc. [BRTX]

There are presently around $1 million, or 20.90% of BRTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 135,046, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 17.90% of the total institutional ownership; WEALTH ALLIANCE, holding 44,316 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.16 million in BRTX stocks shares; and AYRTON CAPITAL LLC, currently with $0.15 million in BRTX stock with ownership of nearly -32.635% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BioRestorative Therapies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in BioRestorative Therapies Inc. [NASDAQ:BRTX] by around 8,369 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 42,317 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 274,023 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 324,709 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRTX stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 6 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 3 shares during the same period.