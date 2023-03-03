Market cap of Biophytis S.A. [BPTS] reaches 12.49M – now what?

Biophytis S.A. [NASDAQ: BPTS] jumped around 0.17 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.59 at the close of the session, up 41.09%. The company report on March 2, 2023 that Biophytis Announces the Signature of a Master Service Agreement With Intsel Chimos, a Pharmaceutical Company That Will Operate Sarconeos (BIO101) in France for the Treatment of Severe Forms of COVID-19.

Biophytis and Intsel Chimos signed a master service agreement under which Intsel Chimos will be the operating pharmaceutical company/exploitant, partner and distributor in France for the drug Sarconeos (BIO101) developed by Biophytis in the context of the early access program application.

The application request for early access program, currently underway with the Haute Autorité de Santé (the French National Authority for Health, HAS), aims to allow treatment with Sarconeos (BIO101) for hospitalized patients with severe forms of COVID-19 as of the second half of 2023.

Biophytis S.A. stock is now 49.13% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BPTS Stock saw the intraday high of $0.65 and lowest of $0.4381 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.36, which means current price is +54.97% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 600.36K shares, BPTS reached a trading volume of 9732635 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BPTS shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BPTS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Biophytis S.A. is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01.

Biophytis S.A. [BPTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.82. With this latest performance, BPTS shares gained by 47.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BPTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.97 for Biophytis S.A. [BPTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4640, while it was recorded at 0.4489 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7526 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for BPTS is now -155.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -303.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -502.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -98.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Biophytis S.A. [BPTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 329.44. Additionally, BPTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 111.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Biophytis S.A. [BPTS] managed to generate an average of -$1,201,769 per employee.Biophytis S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Positions in Biophytis S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Biophytis S.A. [NASDAQ:BPTS] by around 43,871 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 26,067 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 25,499 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,437 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BPTS stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,703 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 16,898 shares during the same period.