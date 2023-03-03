Market Analysts see Zscaler Inc. [ZS] gaining to $148. Time to buy?

Zscaler Inc. [NASDAQ: ZS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.43% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.47%. The company report on March 2, 2023 that Zscaler Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results.

Second Quarter Highlights.

Over the last 12 months, ZS stock dropped by -45.88%. The one-year Zscaler Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.46. The average equity rating for ZS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $19.73 billion, with 143.48 million shares outstanding and 86.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, ZS stock reached a trading volume of 5250067 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Zscaler Inc. [ZS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZS shares is $170.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Zscaler Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Zscaler Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $115, while Scotiabank analysts kept a Sector Outperform rating on ZS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zscaler Inc. is set at 5.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 44.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZS in the course of the last twelve months was 73.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

ZS Stock Performance Analysis:

Zscaler Inc. [ZS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.47. With this latest performance, ZS shares gained by 8.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.17 for Zscaler Inc. [ZS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 121.86, while it was recorded at 131.29 for the last single week of trading, and 144.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zscaler Inc. Fundamentals:

Zscaler Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

ZS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zscaler Inc. go to 53.95%.

Zscaler Inc. [ZS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,058 million, or 49.60% of ZS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,183,936, which is approximately 3.062% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,305,320 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $845.73 million in ZS stocks shares; and ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $640.37 million in ZS stock with ownership of nearly 155.967% of the company’s market capitalization.

272 institutional holders increased their position in Zscaler Inc. [NASDAQ:ZS] by around 10,635,241 shares. Additionally, 346 investors decreased positions by around 9,593,260 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 47,306,073 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,534,574 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZS stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,006,829 shares, while 121 institutional investors sold positions of 3,172,432 shares during the same period.