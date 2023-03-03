Market Analysts see Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] gaining to $35. Time to buy?

Lithium Americas Corp. [NYSE: LAC] traded at a low on 03/02/23, posting a -2.76 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $23.22. The company report on March 2, 2023 that Lithium Americas Commences Construction at Thacker Pass.

“Starting construction is a momentous milestone for Thacker Pass and one we have been working towards for over a decade,” said Jonathan Evans, President and CEO. “We are excited about the prospect of generating economic growth in Northern Nevada and playing a major role in the domestic lithium supply chain for electric vehicles.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3152219 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lithium Americas Corp. stands at 3.81% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.80%.

The market cap for LAC stock reached $3.23 billion, with 134.68 million shares outstanding and 112.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.62M shares, LAC reached a trading volume of 3152219 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAC shares is $36.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Lithium Americas Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $44 to $41. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Lithium Americas Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on LAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lithium Americas Corp. is set at 1.21 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.82.

How has LAC stock performed recently?

Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.85. With this latest performance, LAC shares dropped by -7.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.89 for Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.03, while it was recorded at 23.44 for the last single week of trading, and 24.46 for the last 200 days.

Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.68.

Lithium Americas Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 52.10 and a Current Ratio set at 52.10.

Insider trade positions for Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]

There are presently around $771 million, or 24.10% of LAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LAC stocks are: FIFTHDELTA LTD with ownership of 6,721,682, which is approximately 66.716% of the company’s market cap and around 16.38% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,279,792 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $76.16 million in LAC stocks shares; and HIMENSION CAPITAL (SINGAPORE) PTE. LTD., currently with $71.1 million in LAC stock with ownership of nearly -6.187% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lithium Americas Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in Lithium Americas Corp. [NYSE:LAC] by around 7,493,395 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 4,100,372 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 21,617,230 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,210,997 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LAC stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,003,360 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 1,337,777 shares during the same period.