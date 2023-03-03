Market Analysts see International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] falling to $106. Time to buy?

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [NYSE: IFF] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.51% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.93%. The company report on February 27, 2023 that IFF Announces Further Evolution of its Board of Directors.

IFF (NYSE: IFF) today announced the next phase of the evolution of its Board of Directors, to support the ongoing execution of the company’s strategic transformation and long-term financial vision.

Kevin O’Byrne, Chief Financial Officer and director of J Sainsbury Plc, has been appointed to join the IFF Board, effective March 10, 2023. O’Byrne is an established financial executive with decades of experience driving sustainable growth and overseeing transformation strategies for international consumer retail businesses. He brings to IFF a deep understanding of the consumer landscape and evolving expectations of CPG customers, which will be valuable to IFF as it continues to execute on its customer-centric and growth-focused strategy. O’Byrne will serve on the Board’s Audit, Innovation, and Transaction Committees.

Over the last 12 months, IFF stock dropped by -27.56%. The one-year International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.3. The average equity rating for IFF stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $23.98 billion, with 255.00 million shares outstanding and 254.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.11M shares, IFF stock reached a trading volume of 2675549 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IFF shares is $115.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IFF stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2023, representing the official price target for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $125 to $96, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on IFF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. is set at 2.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for IFF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.09.

IFF Stock Performance Analysis:

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.93. With this latest performance, IFF shares dropped by -17.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IFF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.18 for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 105.49, while it was recorded at 93.24 for the last single week of trading, and 109.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.23 and a Gross Margin at +27.54. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.82.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.91.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

IFF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IFF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. go to 3.74%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $21,886 million, or 93.30% of IFF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IFF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,920,258, which is approximately 1.037% of the company’s market cap and around 0.23% of the total institutional ownership; WINDER INVESTMENT PTE LTD, holding 25,356,381 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.36 billion in IFF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.04 billion in IFF stock with ownership of nearly 6.125% of the company’s market capitalization.

406 institutional holders increased their position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [NYSE:IFF] by around 25,681,423 shares. Additionally, 327 investors decreased positions by around 18,254,932 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 191,346,535 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 235,282,890 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IFF stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,892,851 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 2,624,525 shares during the same period.