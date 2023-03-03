Market Analysts see Americold Realty Trust Inc. [COLD] gaining to $34. Time to buy?

Americold Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: COLD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.14% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.48%. The company report on February 16, 2023 that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Results.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, COLD stock rose by 6.48%. The one-year Americold Realty Trust Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.62. The average equity rating for COLD stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.03 billion, with 269.59 million shares outstanding and 268.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, COLD stock reached a trading volume of 3648980 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Americold Realty Trust Inc. [COLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COLD shares is $33.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COLD stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Americold Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Exane BNP Paribas raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Americold Realty Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $27.50 to $33.50, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on COLD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Americold Realty Trust Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for COLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for COLD in the course of the last twelve months was 42.48.

COLD Stock Performance Analysis:

Americold Realty Trust Inc. [COLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.48. With this latest performance, COLD shares dropped by -6.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.81 for Americold Realty Trust Inc. [COLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.13, while it was recorded at 29.51 for the last single week of trading, and 28.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Americold Realty Trust Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Americold Realty Trust Inc. [COLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.46 and a Gross Margin at +12.51. Americold Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.67.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.24.

COLD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Americold Realty Trust Inc. go to 9.50%.

Americold Realty Trust Inc. [COLD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,367 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COLD stocks are: COHEN & STEERS, INC. with ownership of 44,521,466, which is approximately -0.427% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 38,047,085 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.11 billion in COLD stocks shares; and APG ASSET MANAGEMENT US INC., currently with $527.62 million in COLD stock with ownership of nearly -1.897% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Americold Realty Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 177 institutional holders increased their position in Americold Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:COLD] by around 27,437,286 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 16,963,193 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 241,852,697 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 286,253,176 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COLD stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,458,441 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 5,522,027 shares during the same period.