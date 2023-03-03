Loop Capital slashes price target on Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL] – find out why.

Burlington Stores Inc. [NYSE: BURL] plunged by -$5.11 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $225.94 during the day while it closed the day at $212.00. The company report on March 2, 2023 that Burlington Stores, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results.

All Fiscal 2022 comparisons are made versus the same period in Fiscal 2021.

On a GAAP basis, total sales increased 5%, net income was $185 million, and diluted EPS increased 57% to $2.83.

Burlington Stores Inc. stock has also loss -4.62% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BURL stock has inclined by 10.14% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 49.99% and gained 4.56% year-on date.

The market cap for BURL stock reached $13.70 billion, with 65.36 million shares outstanding and 64.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 909.38K shares, BURL reached a trading volume of 2695150 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BURL shares is $231.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BURL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Burlington Stores Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, William Blair raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Burlington Stores Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $183, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on BURL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Burlington Stores Inc. is set at 6.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for BURL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.63.

BURL stock trade performance evaluation

Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.62. With this latest performance, BURL shares dropped by -7.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BURL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.17 for Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 219.25, while it was recorded at 216.95 for the last single week of trading, and 168.74 for the last 200 days.

Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.35 and a Gross Margin at +38.93. Burlington Stores Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.39.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 66.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.90.

Burlington Stores Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BURL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Burlington Stores Inc. go to 0.50%.

Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15,468 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BURL stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 10,112,107, which is approximately 22.248% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 6,854,793 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.45 billion in BURL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.27 billion in BURL stock with ownership of nearly 1.362% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Burlington Stores Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 254 institutional holders increased their position in Burlington Stores Inc. [NYSE:BURL] by around 12,554,683 shares. Additionally, 200 investors decreased positions by around 11,656,983 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 48,750,258 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,961,924 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BURL stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,915,231 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 2,174,308 shares during the same period.