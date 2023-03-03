Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA] gain 26.08% so far this year. What now?

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: NTLA] traded at a high on 03/02/23, posting a 7.95 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $43.99. The company report on March 2, 2023 that Intellia Therapeutics Announces FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug (IND) Application for NTLA-2002, an In Vivo CRISPR-Based Investigational Therapy for the Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema (HAE).

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

NTLA-2002 is a single dose, in vivo genome editing candidate designed to prevent potentially life-threatening swelling attacks in people with HAE.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3403395 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. stands at 4.35% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.64%.

The market cap for NTLA stock reached $3.78 billion, with 81.26 million shares outstanding and 75.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.22M shares, NTLA reached a trading volume of 3403395 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTLA shares is $98.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTLA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $48 to $39. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. is set at 2.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 72.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.89.

How has NTLA stock performed recently?

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.88. With this latest performance, NTLA shares gained by 3.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.01 for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.73, while it was recorded at 40.41 for the last single week of trading, and 50.37 for the last 200 days.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA] shares currently have an operating margin of -879.04 and a Gross Margin at +85.47. Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -909.78.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.69.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.60 and a Current Ratio set at 9.60.

Earnings analysis for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA]

There are presently around $3,434 million, or 80.40% of NTLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTLA stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 9,420,782, which is approximately -2.447% of the company’s market cap and around 6.27% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,810,226 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $343.57 million in NTLA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $319.16 million in NTLA stock with ownership of nearly 18.392% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 170 institutional holders increased their position in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:NTLA] by around 13,694,553 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 3,539,014 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 60,827,083 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,060,650 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTLA stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 948,618 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 1,243,774 shares during the same period.