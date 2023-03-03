Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] stock Downgrade by Goldman analyst, price target now $44

Hormel Foods Corporation [NYSE: HRL] loss -4.56% or -2.0 points to close at $41.83 with a heavy trading volume of 4071383 shares. The company report on March 2, 2023 that HORMEL FOODS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2023 RESULTS.

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, today reported results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Effective Oct. 31, 2022, the Company transitioned to three operating segments – Retail, Foodservice and International. The Company provided recast financial information for fiscal years 2021 and 2022 via a Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Feb. 28, 2023. All comparisons are to the first quarter of fiscal 2022 unless otherwise noted.

It opened the trading session at $42.62, the shares rose to $42.62 and dropped to $40.72, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HRL points out that the company has recorded -17.43% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 4.15% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, HRL reached to a volume of 4071383 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HRL shares is $46.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HRL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Hormel Foods Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Hormel Foods Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on HRL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hormel Foods Corporation is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for HRL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for HRL in the course of the last twelve months was 76.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for HRL stock

Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.58. With this latest performance, HRL shares dropped by -7.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HRL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.59 for Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.24, while it was recorded at 43.99 for the last single week of trading, and 46.94 for the last 200 days.

Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.04 and a Gross Margin at +17.09. Hormel Foods Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.69.

Hormel Foods Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HRL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hormel Foods Corporation go to 5.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL]

There are presently around $9,304 million, or 41.40% of HRL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HRL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,456,214, which is approximately 1.186% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,204,993 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.22 billion in HRL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.1 billion in HRL stock with ownership of nearly -4.804% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hormel Foods Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 375 institutional holders increased their position in Hormel Foods Corporation [NYSE:HRL] by around 13,131,006 shares. Additionally, 264 investors decreased positions by around 10,189,828 shares, while 120 investors held positions by with 199,103,230 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 222,424,064 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HRL stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,755,581 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 3,706,069 shares during the same period.