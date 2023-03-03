Haleon plc [HLN] is -4.62% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Haleon plc [NYSE: HLN] loss -3.66% on the last trading session, reaching $7.63 price per share at the time. The company report on March 2, 2023 that Haleon PLC Announces Redemption of US$300,000,000 Outstanding Notes.

Haleon plc (“Haleon”) (LSE:HLN)(NYSE:HLN) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary GSK Consumer Healthcare Capital US LLC (the “Issuer”) is exercising its option to redeem the total outstanding aggregate principal amount of its Callable Floating Rate Senior Notes due 2024 (the “Notes”) on March 24, 2023 (the “Redemption Date”).

Haleon plc represents 4.62 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $35.17 billion with the latest information. HLN stock price has been found in the range of $7.49 to $7.645.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.82M shares, HLN reached a trading volume of 17378585 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Haleon plc [HLN]:

Barclays have made an estimate for Haleon plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Argus raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Haleon plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Haleon plc is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

Trading performance analysis for HLN stock

Haleon plc [HLN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.57. With this latest performance, HLN shares dropped by -5.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.49% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.81 for Haleon plc [HLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.96, while it was recorded at 7.86 for the last single week of trading.

Haleon plc [HLN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Haleon plc [HLN] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.46 and a Gross Margin at +62.34. Haleon plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.56.

Return on Total Capital for HLN is now 7.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Haleon plc [HLN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.76. Additionally, HLN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.32.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Haleon plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Haleon plc [HLN]

There are presently around $2,570 million, or 6.70% of HLN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLN stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 96,509,973, which is approximately 31.547% of the company’s market cap and around 6.41% of the total institutional ownership; CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 25,704,881 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $196.13 million in HLN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $183.75 million in HLN stock with ownership of nearly 5.602% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Haleon plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 293 institutional holders increased their position in Haleon plc [NYSE:HLN] by around 90,168,811 shares. Additionally, 271 investors decreased positions by around 61,119,725 shares, while 108 investors held positions by with 185,511,994 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 336,800,530 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLN stock had 163 new institutional investments in for a total of 30,435,707 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 46,762,389 shares during the same period.