H.C. Wainwright lifts Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Fate Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: FATE] slipped around 0.0 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $6.09 at the close of the session, down 0.00%. The company report on February 28, 2023 that Fate Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Business Updates.

Ended 2022 with Approximately $475 Million in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Receivables.

Multi-dose Treatment Cohorts Initiated in FT576 Phase 1 Study for Multiple Myeloma; Interim Clinical Data from Single-dose Cohorts Showed Objective Responses and Selective Depletion of Activated Host Immune Cells.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. stock is now -39.64% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FATE Stock saw the intraday high of $6.21 and lowest of $5.83 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 43.12, which means current price is +51.99% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.81M shares, FATE reached a trading volume of 2911647 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FATE shares is $8.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FATE stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $42 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Fate Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $46 to $7, while Truist kept a Hold rating on FATE stock. On January 06, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for FATE shares from 107 to 5.30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fate Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for FATE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.93.

How has FATE stock performed recently?

Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.16. With this latest performance, FATE shares gained by 2.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FATE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.69 for Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.19, while it was recorded at 6.02 for the last single week of trading, and 20.09 for the last 200 days.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE] shares currently have an operating margin of -388.56 and a Gross Margin at +89.52. Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -379.89.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.48.

Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Insider trade positions for Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE]

There are presently around $650 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FATE stocks are: REDMILE GROUP, LLC with ownership of 12,957,222, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,726,224 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $59.23 million in FATE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $48.55 million in FATE stock with ownership of nearly 2.016% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fate Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 132 institutional holders increased their position in Fate Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:FATE] by around 19,286,135 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 21,489,103 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 66,008,657 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 106,783,895 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FATE stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,913,840 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 4,030,609 shares during the same period.