Funko Inc. [FNKO] Stock trading around $9.94 per share: What’s Next?

Funko Inc. [NASDAQ: FNKO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.10% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -12.50%. The company report on March 1, 2023 that Funko Appoints Steve Nave as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.

Funko, Inc. (“Funko” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: FNKO), a leading pop culture lifestyle brand, today announced that Steve Nave has been appointed Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.

Nave was engaged as a consultant to the Company in December 2022 and has worked alongside Brian Mariotti, Chief Executive Officer, since that time to drive enhanced strategic and operational execution. After a thorough search of internal and external candidates, the Board of Directors determined that Nave is the ideal leader to take on the CFO and COO roles to ensure that Funko’s financial and operational systems are in lockstep as the Company works to enhance long-term shareholder value.

Over the last 12 months, FNKO stock dropped by -41.01%. The one-year Funko Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.24. The average equity rating for FNKO stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $504.85 million, with 46.87 million shares outstanding and 31.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 661.15K shares, FNKO stock reached a trading volume of 4304107 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Funko Inc. [FNKO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FNKO shares is $12.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FNKO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Funko Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $15 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2023, representing the official price target for Funko Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $9, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on FNKO stock. On November 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for FNKO shares from 26 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Funko Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for FNKO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49.

FNKO Stock Performance Analysis:

Funko Inc. [FNKO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.50. With this latest performance, FNKO shares dropped by -17.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FNKO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.15 for Funko Inc. [FNKO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.17, while it was recorded at 10.68 for the last single week of trading, and 17.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Funko Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Funko Inc. [FNKO] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.27 and a Gross Margin at +33.01. Funko Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.07.

Funko Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

FNKO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FNKO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Funko Inc. go to 19.40%.

Funko Inc. [FNKO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $443 million, or 91.70% of FNKO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FNKO stocks are: TCG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 12,520,559, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, holding 4,295,686 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.7 million in FNKO stocks shares; and NO STREET GP LP, currently with $26.18 million in FNKO stock with ownership of nearly 124.154% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Funko Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in Funko Inc. [NASDAQ:FNKO] by around 23,879,728 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 9,615,728 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 11,028,250 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,523,706 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FNKO stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,700,076 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 5,268,072 shares during the same period.