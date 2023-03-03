Frontdoor Inc. [FTDR] is 41.63% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Frontdoor Inc. [NASDAQ: FTDR] jumped around 1.49 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $29.46 at the close of the session, up 5.33%. The company report on March 1, 2023 that Frontdoor Announces Full-Year 2022 Revenue Increased 4% to $1.66 Billion.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Fourth Quarter Financial Results Reflect Moderation of Inflationary Cost Pressures; 2023 Gross Margins Expected to Improve from Aggressive Pricing Actions in 2022; Launching New Frontdoor Brand in the Second Quarter of 2023.

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR), the nation’s leading provider of home service plans, today announced fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results.

Frontdoor Inc. stock is now 41.63% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FTDR Stock saw the intraday high of $33.8799 and lowest of $29.37 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 33.44, which means current price is +43.39% above from all time high which was touched on 03/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 672.55K shares, FTDR reached a trading volume of 2989452 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Frontdoor Inc. [FTDR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTDR shares is $26.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Frontdoor Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Frontdoor Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $27 to $21, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on FTDR stock. On May 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for FTDR shares from 32 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frontdoor Inc. is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 50.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTDR in the course of the last twelve months was 28.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has FTDR stock performed recently?

Frontdoor Inc. [FTDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.08. With this latest performance, FTDR shares gained by 8.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.61 for Frontdoor Inc. [FTDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.13, while it was recorded at 28.46 for the last single week of trading, and 23.93 for the last 200 days.

Frontdoor Inc. [FTDR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Frontdoor Inc. [FTDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.98 and a Gross Margin at +46.75. Frontdoor Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.99.

Frontdoor Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Frontdoor Inc. [FTDR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Frontdoor Inc. go to 13.30%.

Insider trade positions for Frontdoor Inc. [FTDR]

There are presently around $2,679 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTDR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,170,719, which is approximately -0.169% of the company’s market cap and around 0.35% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,864,478 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $261.15 million in FTDR stocks shares; and ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC, currently with $257.49 million in FTDR stock with ownership of nearly -4.559% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Frontdoor Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in Frontdoor Inc. [NASDAQ:FTDR] by around 10,065,727 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 9,266,665 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 71,587,879 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,920,271 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTDR stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,258,143 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 2,606,897 shares during the same period.