For Vornado Realty Trust [VNO], Analyst sees a drop to $23. What next?

Vornado Realty Trust [NYSE: VNO] jumped around 0.02 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $19.60 at the close of the session, up 0.10%. The company report on February 13, 2023 that Vornado Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) reported today:.

Vornado Realty Trust stock is now -5.81% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VNO Stock saw the intraday high of $19.72 and lowest of $19.148 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 47.26, which means current price is +2.36% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.05M shares, VNO reached a trading volume of 4428098 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VNO shares is $22.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VNO stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Vornado Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $24 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Vornado Realty Trust stock. On May 31, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for VNO shares from 52 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vornado Realty Trust is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for VNO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for VNO in the course of the last twelve months was 9.91.

How has VNO stock performed recently?

Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.31. With this latest performance, VNO shares dropped by -19.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VNO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.03 for Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.19, while it was recorded at 19.87 for the last single week of trading, and 25.82 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vornado Realty Trust go to 17.33%.

Insider trade positions for Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]

There are presently around $3,444 million, or 87.20% of VNO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VNO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,631,207, which is approximately 0.998% of the company’s market cap and around 8.09% of the total institutional ownership; NORGES BANK, holding 18,082,373 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $354.42 million in VNO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $308.21 million in VNO stock with ownership of nearly -7.009% of the company’s market capitalization.

213 institutional holders increased their position in Vornado Realty Trust [NYSE:VNO] by around 30,652,644 shares. Additionally, 180 investors decreased positions by around 20,229,797 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 124,809,827 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 175,692,268 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VNO stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,644,403 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 3,040,370 shares during the same period.