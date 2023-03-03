For Valvoline Inc. [VVV], Analyst sees a rise to $37. What next?

Valvoline Inc. [NYSE: VVV] gained 3.99% or 1.37 points to close at $35.74 with a heavy trading volume of 3548660 shares. The company report on March 1, 2023 that Valvoline Inc. Completes Sale of its Global Products Business.

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV), a trusted leader in preventive automotive maintenance delivering quick and convenient service, today announced that it has completed the previously announced sale of its Global Products business to Aramco. The purchase price is $2.65 billion in cash, subject to certain customary adjustments.

“It is a historic day for our 157-year-old brand. With the sale of our Global Products business to Aramco, each business can now focus on its individual future growth and strategic plans,” said Sam Mitchell, CEO, Valvoline Inc. “Today, Valvoline Inc. becomes a pure-play, automotive services company with a right-sized capital structure and enhanced capital allocation. Additionally, Valvoline Inc. expects to offer significant capital returns to our shareholders through equity buybacks over the next 18 months. We are excited about our future and our ability to continue driving long-term shareholder value.”.

It opened the trading session at $34.11, the shares rose to $35.81 and dropped to $34.09, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VVV points out that the company has recorded 22.31% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -46.48% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, VVV reached to a volume of 3548660 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Valvoline Inc. [VVV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VVV shares is $39.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VVV stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Valvoline Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Valvoline Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $36, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on VVV stock. On March 09, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for VVV shares from 39 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valvoline Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for VVV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

Trading performance analysis for VVV stock

Valvoline Inc. [VVV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.58. With this latest performance, VVV shares dropped by -2.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VVV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.62 for Valvoline Inc. [VVV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.46, while it was recorded at 35.07 for the last single week of trading, and 31.03 for the last 200 days.

Valvoline Inc. [VVV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Valvoline Inc. [VVV] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.74 and a Gross Margin at +38.54. Valvoline Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.85.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 49.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.31.

Valvoline Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Valvoline Inc. [VVV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VVV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Valvoline Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Valvoline Inc. [VVV]

There are presently around $5,777 million, or 94.00% of VVV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VVV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,123,333, which is approximately 0.894% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,558,466 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $591.8 million in VVV stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $518.27 million in VVV stock with ownership of nearly -9.736% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Valvoline Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 204 institutional holders increased their position in Valvoline Inc. [NYSE:VVV] by around 21,539,909 shares. Additionally, 166 investors decreased positions by around 19,516,423 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 120,592,854 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 161,649,186 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VVV stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,543,127 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 9,953,977 shares during the same period.