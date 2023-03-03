For Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW], Analyst sees a rise to $13. What next?

Hayward Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HAYW] price plunged by -2.88 percent to reach at -$0.35. The company report on March 2, 2023 that Hayward Holdings Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of 16,000,000 Shares of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) (the “Company”), a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool and outdoor living technology, today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) by funds affiliated with CCMP Capital Advisors, LP and affiliates of Alberta Investment Management Corporation (the “Selling Stockholders”), of 16,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $11.65 per share pursuant to an automatic shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

The Selling Stockholders intend to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an aggregate of 2,400,000 additional shares of the Company’s common stock. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the net proceeds from this offering. No shares are being sold by the Company.

A sum of 12798066 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.73M shares. Hayward Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $11.82 and dropped to a low of $11.24 until finishing in the latest session at $11.81.

The one-year HAYW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.58. The average equity rating for HAYW stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAYW shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAYW stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Hayward Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $9.50 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2023, representing the official price target for Hayward Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on HAYW stock. On October 18, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HAYW shares from 14 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hayward Holdings Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAYW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAYW in the course of the last twelve months was 24.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

HAYW Stock Performance Analysis:

Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.22. With this latest performance, HAYW shares dropped by -12.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAYW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.78 for Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.06, while it was recorded at 12.28 for the last single week of trading, and 11.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hayward Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.76 and a Gross Margin at +43.57. Hayward Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.06.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.56.

Hayward Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,766 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HAYW stocks are: MSD PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 71,538,085, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CCMP CAPITAL GP, LLC, holding 41,908,145 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $494.94 million in HAYW stocks shares; and ALBERTA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP, currently with $270.47 million in HAYW stock with ownership of nearly -10.988% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hayward Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in Hayward Holdings Inc. [NYSE:HAYW] by around 92,855,022 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 17,750,045 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 123,607,861 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 234,212,928 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HAYW stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 78,707,106 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 5,741,660 shares during the same period.