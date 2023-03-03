Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. [EVLV] is 16.99% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: EVLV] traded at a high on 03/02/23, posting a 11.81 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.03. The company report on March 1, 2023 that Evolv Technology Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Q4 Revenue of $20.9 million, up 217% year-over-year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2695232 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. stands at 6.38% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.20%.

The market cap for EVLV stock reached $455.59 million, with 144.12 million shares outstanding and 104.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 651.50K shares, EVLV reached a trading volume of 2695232 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. [EVLV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVLV shares is $5.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVLV stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $10 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on EVLV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVLV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.45.

How has EVLV stock performed recently?

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. [EVLV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.84. With this latest performance, EVLV shares dropped by -0.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVLV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.30 for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. [EVLV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.79, while it was recorded at 2.81 for the last single week of trading, and 2.82 for the last 200 days.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. [EVLV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. [EVLV] shares currently have an operating margin of -220.29 and a Gross Margin at +28.03. Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.83.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.04.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

Insider trade positions for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. [EVLV]

There are presently around $201 million, or 51.80% of EVLV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVLV stocks are: GENERAL CATALYST GROUP MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 13,296,148, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 16.40% of the total institutional ownership; DATA COLLECTIVE IV GP, LLC, holding 10,601,281 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.12 million in EVLV stocks shares; and GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $18.12 million in EVLV stock with ownership of nearly 28.469% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:EVLV] by around 4,792,183 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 3,427,863 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 58,114,857 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,334,903 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVLV stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,685,539 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 1,087,960 shares during the same period.