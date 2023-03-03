Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] moved up 6.00: Why It’s Important

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ESPR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.00% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.09%. The company report on February 24, 2023 that Esperion Launches New Scientific Website.

Designed Specifically for the Scientific and Medical Communities, esperionscience.com Features Information about Esperion’s Landmark CLEAR Outcomes Study, Company Pipeline and More.

Over the last 12 months, ESPR stock rose by 48.25%. The one-year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 45.13. The average equity rating for ESPR stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $457.92 million, with 73.56 million shares outstanding and 73.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.18M shares, ESPR stock reached a trading volume of 3564001 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ESPR shares is $11.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ESPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on ESPR stock. On August 03, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ESPR shares from 7 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.07.

ESPR Stock Performance Analysis:

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.09. With this latest performance, ESPR shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.99 for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.25, while it was recorded at 6.18 for the last single week of trading, and 6.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Esperion Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -237.83 and a Gross Margin at +63.61. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -309.58.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

ESPR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ESPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. go to 16.90%.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $469 million, or 87.80% of ESPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ESPR stocks are: WASATCH ADVISORS INC with ownership of 6,848,378, which is approximately -8.236% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,509,187 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.04 million in ESPR stocks shares; and MEDITOR GROUP LTD, currently with $28.42 million in ESPR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

105 institutional holders increased their position in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ESPR] by around 21,301,391 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 10,935,453 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 41,483,368 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,720,212 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ESPR stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,176,975 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 4,808,184 shares during the same period.