Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [ENSC] Is Currently 10.42 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: ENSC] jumped around 0.05 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.53 at the close of the session, up 10.42%. The company report on February 28, 2023 that Ensysce Biosciences Announces Critical Step in Human Abuse Potential Study of PF614 With Database Lock.

Company Remains on Track to Report Results the End of March.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (“Ensysce” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ENSC), a clinical-stage biotech company applying transformative chemistry to improve prescription drug safety to reduce abuse and overdose, today announced the database lock on February 24, 2023 for the oral Human Abuse Potential (HAP) study of PF614. PF614 is a TAAP™ (Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection) product to treat severe pain. With the database lock, no further change to the trial data is permissible such that all clinical trial data is concluded with all subjects’ information being complete, accurate, consistent and free from discrepancy. This key study, PF614-104, is being conducted by Dr. Vince Clinical Research.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. stock is now -29.33% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ENSC Stock saw the intraday high of $0.57 and lowest of $0.4608 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 33.00, which means current price is +16.30% above from all time high which was touched on 01/25/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.31M shares, ENSC reached a trading volume of 2437913 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ensysce Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [ENSC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.93. With this latest performance, ENSC shares dropped by -24.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -93.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENSC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.84 for Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [ENSC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6838, while it was recorded at 0.4984 for the last single week of trading, and 5.5526 for the last 200 days.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [ENSC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [ENSC] shares currently have an operating margin of -562.71 and a Gross Margin at +100.00. Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -823.62.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Insider trade positions for Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [ENSC]

There are presently around $0 million, or 14.50% of ENSC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENSC stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 42,277, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 33.90% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 39,870 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21000.0 in ENSC stocks shares; and ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $14000.0 in ENSC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ensysce Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:ENSC] by around 158,688 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 167,313 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 141,239 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 184,762 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENSC stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 147,411 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 167,202 shares during the same period.