Edison International [EIX] moved up 1.50: Why It’s Important

Edison International [NYSE: EIX] traded at a high on 03/02/23, posting a 1.50 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $65.56. The company report on March 2, 2023 that Edison International Announces Pricing of $500 Million of 8.125% Fixed-to-Fixed Reset Rate Junior Subordinated Notes.

Transaction is cost effective for shareholders: Provides approximately $250 million of equity content and interest on notes is tax deductible.

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) yesterday announced the pricing of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 8.125% Fixed-to-Fixed Reset Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2053. The offering is expected to close on March 6, subject to customary closing conditions. The annualized after-tax interest expense on the notes will be approximately $29 million.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2450084 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Edison International stands at 2.88% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.26%.

The market cap for EIX stock reached $24.03 billion, with 382.00 million shares outstanding and 381.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.95M shares, EIX reached a trading volume of 2450084 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Edison International [EIX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EIX shares is $70.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EIX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Edison International shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $69 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Edison International stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $64, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on EIX stock. On September 06, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EIX shares from 69 to 62.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Edison International is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for EIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63.

How has EIX stock performed recently?

Edison International [EIX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.46. With this latest performance, EIX shares dropped by -4.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.76 for Edison International [EIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.81, while it was recorded at 66.62 for the last single week of trading, and 64.77 for the last 200 days.

Edison International [EIX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Edison International [EIX] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.52 and a Gross Margin at +20.67. Edison International’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.16.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.94.

Edison International’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Edison International [EIX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Edison International go to 4.77%.

Insider trade positions for Edison International [EIX]

There are presently around $22,523 million, or 90.40% of EIX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EIX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,365,315, which is approximately 3.557% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 39,992,117 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.62 billion in EIX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.92 billion in EIX stock with ownership of nearly 0.049% of the company’s market capitalization.

396 institutional holders increased their position in Edison International [NYSE:EIX] by around 19,253,439 shares. Additionally, 269 investors decreased positions by around 15,556,314 shares, while 122 investors held positions by with 308,744,247 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 343,554,000 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EIX stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,807,345 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 2,607,849 shares during the same period.