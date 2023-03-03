DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [DV] Is Currently 4.81 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DV] gained 4.81% or 1.25 points to close at $27.26 with a heavy trading volume of 3260775 shares. The company report on March 1, 2023 that DoubleVerify Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

Achieved Record Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Revenue and Net Cash from Operating Activities.

Increased 2022 Revenue by 36% Year-over-Year to $452.4 Million, Driven by Growth in Pre-Campaign Activation Across Programmatic, Social and CTV.

It opened the trading session at $28.28, the shares rose to $28.50 and dropped to $26.83, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DV points out that the company has recorded 7.28% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -58.3% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, DV reached to a volume of 3260775 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [DV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DV shares is $31.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DV stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CapitalOne raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2022, representing the official price target for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on DV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for DV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for DV in the course of the last twelve months was 88.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.00.

Trading performance analysis for DV stock

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [DV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.95. With this latest performance, DV shares gained by 0.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.68 for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [DV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.11, while it was recorded at 26.47 for the last single week of trading, and 25.31 for the last 200 days.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [DV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [DV] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.95 and a Gross Margin at +74.55. DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.81.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.18.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.00 and a Current Ratio set at 7.00.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [DV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. go to 30.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [DV]

There are presently around $4,136 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DV stocks are: PROVIDENCE EQUITY PARTNERS L.L.C. with ownership of 67,540,908, which is approximately -14.549% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,742,320 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $292.84 million in DV stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $204.42 million in DV stock with ownership of nearly 24.904% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DV] by around 19,220,500 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 16,235,365 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 116,260,359 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 151,716,224 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DV stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,952,305 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,551,350 shares during the same period.