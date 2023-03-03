Cybin Inc. [CYBN] Is Currently -2.74 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Cybin Inc. [AMEX: CYBN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.74% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.82%. The company report on March 2, 2023 that Cybin and The Chopra Foundation to Participate in Featured Session at Upcoming 2023 South by Southwest® Conference.

– Cybin CEO, Doug Drysdale and Wellness Icon Deepak Chopra to be featured on panel titled Open Minds: Innovations in Consciousness, Psychedelics & Mental Health -.

Cybin Inc. (NEO:CYBN) (NYSE American:CYBN) (“Cybin” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing Psychedelics to Therapeutics® and The Chopra Foundation, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to improving health and well-being founded by Dr. Deepak Chopra, are pleased to announce that Dr. Chopra and Chief Executive Officer of Cybin, Doug Drysdale will be featured on a panel at the upcoming South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference taking place in Austin, TX March 10 – 19, 2023. The panel titled, Open Minds: Innovations in Consciousness, Psychedelics & Mental Health, will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 11:30am CT at the Austin Convention Center. For more information on SXSW and the featured panel, please click here.

Over the last 12 months, CYBN stock dropped by -50.74%. The average equity rating for CYBN stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $113.69 million, with 188.89 million shares outstanding and 147.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, CYBN stock reached a trading volume of 2638049 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cybin Inc. [CYBN]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Cybin Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cybin Inc. is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

CYBN Stock Performance Analysis:

Cybin Inc. [CYBN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.82. With this latest performance, CYBN shares gained by 19.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYBN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.84 for Cybin Inc. [CYBN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4154, while it was recorded at 0.5024 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5538 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cybin Inc. Fundamentals:

Cybin Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.90 and a Current Ratio set at 6.90.

Cybin Inc. [CYBN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5 million, or 7.35% of CYBN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYBN stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 5,386,299, which is approximately -48.474% of the company’s market cap and around 21.16% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 2,613,435 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.21 million in CYBN stocks shares; and ADVISORSHARES INVESTMENTS LLC, currently with $0.78 million in CYBN stock with ownership of nearly 16.597% of the company’s market capitalization.

30 institutional holders increased their position in Cybin Inc. [AMEX:CYBN] by around 928,149 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 6,326,439 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 4,162,403 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,416,991 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYBN stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 535,057 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 1,117,492 shares during the same period.