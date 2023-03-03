Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] is 12.43% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [NASDAQ: CENN] slipped around -0.03 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.49 at the close of the session, down -5.37%. The company report on February 27, 2023 that Cenntro Provides United States Facility and Production Updates.

Cenntro Commences Production of the LS400 and Metro in the United States.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN), a leading EV technology company with advanced, market-validated electric commercial vehicles, today announced the start of production of its LS400 and Metro electric commercial trucks at the company’s recently expanded assembly facility in Howell, NJ. Additionally, the company is also announcing the completion of its new assembly facility in Jacksonville, FL.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited stock is now 12.43% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CENN Stock saw the intraday high of $0.53 and lowest of $0.4816 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.00, which means current price is +29.91% above from all time high which was touched on 02/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.01M shares, CENN reached a trading volume of 2572306 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cenntro Electric Group Limited is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64.

How has CENN stock performed recently?

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.50. With this latest performance, CENN shares dropped by -35.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.89 for Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5486, while it was recorded at 0.5219 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1056 for the last 200 days.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] shares currently have an operating margin of -191.89 and a Gross Margin at +2.73. Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -191.47.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.60 and a Current Ratio set at 13.90.

Insider trade positions for Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]

There are presently around $12 million, or 8.30% of CENN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CENN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,589,501, which is approximately 1.722% of the company’s market cap and around 38.29% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 4,400,987 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.18 million in CENN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.94 million in CENN stock with ownership of nearly 11.541% of the company’s market capitalization.

42 institutional holders increased their position in Cenntro Electric Group Limited [NASDAQ:CENN] by around 2,983,921 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 715,317 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 19,928,431 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,627,669 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CENN stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 652,302 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 314,043 shares during the same period.